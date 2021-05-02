Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.4% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,604,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,731,000 after buying an additional 484,967 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,176,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,998,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.76, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

