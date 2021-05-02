Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $28,000 Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1,141.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% during the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,991. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

