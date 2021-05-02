(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.33

(ROG.V) (CVE:ROG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.33 and traded as high as C$1.40. (ROG.V) shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 282,383 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.33.

(ROG.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROG)

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

