Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $446.44. 514,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $413.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $333.22 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

