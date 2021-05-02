Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $499.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $446.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.30. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $333.22 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $4,938,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 340.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.