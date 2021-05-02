Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will report $3.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.98 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $16.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.32.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.75. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

