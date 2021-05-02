Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $62.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $50.83.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

