Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $466.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $446.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Shares of DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $380.61 and its 200-day moving average is $381.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

