Royal Bank of Canada Boosts IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $247.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IEX. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.11.

Shares of IEX opened at $224.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average is $198.33. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

