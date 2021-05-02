Royal Bank of Canada Raises CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $120.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.10.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. CGI has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.