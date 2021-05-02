Royal Bank of Canada Raises PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $65.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHM. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.57.

PHM opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in PulteGroup by 149.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

