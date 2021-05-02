Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,890 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,845.15 ($24.11).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 1,299 ($16.97) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 13.18 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The stock has a market cap of £48.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,368.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,282.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

