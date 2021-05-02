Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.48 million and $847,215.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00064145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00286238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $655.05 or 0.01136893 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.58 or 0.00721271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,665.04 or 1.00083108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

