RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,916,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $136.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

