RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $36,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.69.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

