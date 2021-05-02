RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned 7.11% of RumbleON worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

