RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
RMBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th.
In other news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of RumbleON stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69.
RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post -11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About RumbleON
RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.
