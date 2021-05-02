SAFE DEAL Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00010636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $35,496.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00063958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00288896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.65 or 0.01134255 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00721759 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,367.58 or 0.99852930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 505,630 coins and its circulating supply is 478,488 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

