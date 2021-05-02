Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SFSHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Peel Hunt upgraded Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. Safestore has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

