Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000.

SRLN stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

