Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $3.90 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,539,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,422,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

