Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $645,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

EMLC opened at $31.11 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

