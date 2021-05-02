Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 17,618 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,618 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

SPYD stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

