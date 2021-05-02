Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report ($1.98) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.60). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAGE. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 623,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,819. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $33.82 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 125.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 506.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $826,000.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.