Saipem SpA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Saipem has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

