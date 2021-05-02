Saipem SpA to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
