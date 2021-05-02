Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

SLRX stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. On average, analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 360,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 89,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

