salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.06.

CRM stock opened at $230.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.98. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $155.08 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

