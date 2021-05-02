San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $8.18 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,467.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,256.38 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,226.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,199.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,860.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

