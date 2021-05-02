Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.63 million. On average, analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGMO opened at $11.78 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

