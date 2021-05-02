Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in April

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SNPHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.86. 176,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,731. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
