SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €131.67 ($154.90).

SAP stock opened at €116.76 ($137.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €109.43 and a 200-day moving average of €106.41. SAP has a one year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a one year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

