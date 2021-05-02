Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Down 34.4% in April

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. 29,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,189. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $282.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

