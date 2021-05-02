Savior LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 2.9% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

