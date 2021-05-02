Savior LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Savior LLC reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Savior LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,254,000.

Shares of QID opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

