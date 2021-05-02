Savior LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savior LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,915.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,299.00 and a one year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.