Savior LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $61.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.