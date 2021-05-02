Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 54.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.24.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

