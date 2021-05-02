Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SU. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €132.50 ($155.88).

SU stock opened at €133.02 ($156.49) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €131.37 and its 200-day moving average is €122.17.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

