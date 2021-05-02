Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

