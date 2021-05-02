Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Schneider National also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.23 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

