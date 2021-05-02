Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) is Clarius Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC owned about 1.15% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $48,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $837,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $52.00 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

