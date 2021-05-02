Scotiabank Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $114.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

