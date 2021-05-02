SEEN (SEEN) Trading 42.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, SEEN has traded up 42.2% against the dollar. One SEEN coin can now be bought for about $9.97 or 0.00017553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $37,684.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About SEEN

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

