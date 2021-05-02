SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEGXF. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $14.04 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

