Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Up 34.3% in April

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.75. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.