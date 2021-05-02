Sentinel (DVPN) Price Tops $0.0252

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Sentinel has a market cap of $50.32 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

