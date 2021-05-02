Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.82

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.82 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 121.60 ($1.59). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 119 ($1.55), with a volume of 158,930 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £318.92 million and a P/E ratio of 41.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.