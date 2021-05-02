Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON:SENX opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Friday. Serinus Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.
