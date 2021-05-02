Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

SAWLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of Shawcor stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

