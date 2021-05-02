Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 4.5% on Disappointing Earnings

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 196,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEN shares. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.7% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

