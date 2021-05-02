Shivom (OMX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and approximately $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shivom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00070319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.42 or 0.00857174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00097305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,886.73 or 0.08611426 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Shivom Coin Trading

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.